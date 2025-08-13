Blue Jackets' Mikael Pyyhtia: Inks two-way deal
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Pyyhtia signed a one-year, two-way contract with the Blue Jackets on Wednesday.
Pyyhtia had four goals, seven points, six PIM, 32 shots, 25 hits and 39 blocks across 47 appearances with Columbus in 2024-25. Despite spending a good chunk of the campaign with the Blue Jackets, he participated in just one NHL game beyond Feb. 8, instead serving primarily in the minors after that point. The 23-year-old will compete for a bottom-six spot on the Opening Night roster, but it wouldn't be surprising to see him start 2025-26 in the minors.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Mikael Pyyhtia: Headed back to minors•
-
Blue Jackets' Mikael Pyyhtia: Recalled by Columbus•
-
Blue Jackets' Mikael Pyyhtia: Demoted to AHL•
-
Blue Jackets' Mikael Pyyhtia: Garners helper in loss•
-
Blue Jackets' Mikael Pyyhtia: Nets shortie Saturday•
-
Blue Jackets' Mikael Pyyhtia: Back in NHL•