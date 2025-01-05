Pyyhtia scored a shorthanded goal in Saturday's 6-4 win over the Blues.

Pyyhtia has played in 11 straight games, picking up three goals and a helper in that span. His tally Saturday was the first shorthanded point of his NHL career. The 23-year-old forward has been effective in a bottom-six role, but not to a level that would garner fantasy interest. Overall, he has four goals, two assists, 24 shots on net, 28 blocked shots and a minus-10 rating over 30 appearances.