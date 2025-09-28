Blue Jackets' Mikael Pyyhtia: On waivers for AHL assignment
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Pyyhtia was placed on waivers by the Blue Jackets for the purpose of assignment to AHL Cleveland, the team announced Sunday.
The 23-year-old got into a majority of the games last season with Columbus, picking up seven points in 47 games played last season. However, this year, he'll start in the AHL, where Pyyhtia put up 16 points in 28 games last year. He figures to be one of the Blue Jackets top call-up options should injury strike the forward group at the NHL level.
