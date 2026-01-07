Blue Jackets' Mikael Pyyhtia: Promoted to NHL roster
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Pyyhtia was called up from AHL Cleveland on Wednesday.
Pyyhtia saw action in 47 regular-season games last year, generating four goals, three assists and 25 hits while averaging 12:06 of ice time. Even with his promotion to the NHL roster, the winger is far from a lock to play and would need to edge out the likes of Zach Aston-Reese, Brendan Gaunce or Danton Heinen.
