Pyyhtia was recalled from AHL Cleveland on Friday, Jeff Svoboda of the Blue Jackets' official site reports.

Pyyhtia will join the NHL club on emergency recall after Cole Sillinger sustained an upper-body injury against the Red Wings on Thursday. Pyyhtia has made 46 appearances for the Blue Jackets this year, racking up four goals, three assists, 38 blocked shots, 25 hits and a minus-10 rating while averaging 12:06 of ice time. Whether Pyyhtia suits up against Detroit on Saturday will likely depend on whether Sillinger is available.