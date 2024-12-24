Pyyhtia was loaned to AHL Cleveland on Monday.
Pyyhtia had one shot, one hit and one blocked shot in 10:55 of ice time Monday versus the Canadiens. The 23-year-old could rejoin Columbus after the NHL's Christmas break, but that remains to be seen. The Finnish forward has produced three goals and an assist through 25 games with the Blue Jackets this season.
