Pyyhtia scored a goal in Tuesday's 5-3 loss to the Lightning.

Pyythia tallied on his 23rd birthday, getting the Blue Jackets on the board in the third period. The 23-year-old winger has reclaimed a bottom-six role during the absence of Justin Danforth (lower body). Pyyhtia is at two goals, one assist, 14 shots on net, 15 hits, 23 blocked shots and a minus-8 rating through 22 appearances, giving him minimal chance of being a major contributor in fantasy.