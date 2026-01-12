Pyyhtia scored a goal on three shots in Sunday's 3-2 overtime win over the Mammoth.

This was Pyyhtia's third game with the Blue Jackets this season, and the goal was his first point so far. The forward has added five shots on net, two blocked shots and a minus-1 rating while logging fourth-line minutes. Pyyhtia posted 22 points over 23 outings with AHL Cleveland prior to this call-up, though he'll likely have to compete with Danton Heinen and Zach Aston-Reese while with the big club.