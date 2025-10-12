Blue Jackets' Mikael Pyyhtia: Two-point effort Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Pyyhtia scored a goal on five shots and added an assist in AHL Cleveland's 3-2 win over Utica on Saturday.
Pyyhtia has made 56 NHL appearances, earning four goals and six helpers over the last three years. The Blue Jackets didn't have space for him on the Opening Night roster, and he passed through waivers unclaimed. Last year, he recorded 16 points in 28 outings for Cleveland, but he doesn't have a lot of scoring upside.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Mikael Pyyhtia: On waivers for AHL assignment•
-
Blue Jackets' Mikael Pyyhtia: Inks two-way deal•
-
Blue Jackets' Mikael Pyyhtia: Headed back to minors•
-
Blue Jackets' Mikael Pyyhtia: Recalled by Columbus•
-
Blue Jackets' Mikael Pyyhtia: Demoted to AHL•
-
Blue Jackets' Mikael Pyyhtia: Garners helper in loss•