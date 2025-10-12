Pyyhtia scored a goal on five shots and added an assist in AHL Cleveland's 3-2 win over Utica on Saturday.

Pyyhtia has made 56 NHL appearances, earning four goals and six helpers over the last three years. The Blue Jackets didn't have space for him on the Opening Night roster, and he passed through waivers unclaimed. Last year, he recorded 16 points in 28 outings for Cleveland, but he doesn't have a lot of scoring upside.