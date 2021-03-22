Grigorenko was promoted to the active roster Monday.
Grigorenko hasn't played since Feb. 23, but he could draw into the lineup for Monday's game versus the Hurricanes. The 26-year-old likely will skate in the bottom six if he suits up. He has accrued seven points through 18 games this year.
