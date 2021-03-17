Grigorenko cleared waivers Wednesday and was assigned to the taxi squad, Mark Scheig of The Hockey Writers reports.
Grigorenko was a healthy scratch for the Blue Jackets' last 10 games. Over 18 appearances this season, the 26-year-old recorded two goals and five assists. He'll be able to practice and travel with the big club while on the taxi squad.
