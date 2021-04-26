Grigorenko scored a goal on two shots and added four PIM in Sunday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Lightning.

Grigorenko tallied at 17:16 of the first period to tie the game at 1-1. He had sat out the previous three games as a healthy scratch. The Russian forward has three tallies, 10 points, 26 shots on net and six PIM in 26 appearances this year, mainly in a bottom-six role.