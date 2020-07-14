Grigorenko signed a one-year, $1.2 million contract with the Blue Jackets on Monday, Sportsnet's Chris Johnston reports.

Grigorenko signed the exact same contract April 20 only to have it voided by the league for violating section 50.8(d) of the collective bargaining agreement. Luckily for him, the NHL and NHLPA approved a new labor agreement Friday that will last through 2026, paving the way for Grigorenko to once again sign with Columbus. The 26-year-old forward won't be eligible for the NHL's upcoming playoffs and won't be present at the Blue Jackets' training camp, but he should have a prominent role in 2020-21 -- he's racked up an impressive 36 goals and 93 points in 102 games with CSKA Moskva of the KHL over the past two campaigns.