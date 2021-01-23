Grigorenko scored his first goal of the season in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Lightning.

It's not only his first tally with the Jackets, it's his first in the NHL in nearly four years, as Grigorenko's last goal on this side of the Atlantic was an overtime winner for the Avs in March 2017. The 26-year-old picked a good time to find the back of the net, as the imminent arrival of Patrik Laine and Jack Roslovic will create a lot more competition for ice time in Columbus.