Grigorenko was recalled to the active roster Thursday.

Grigorenko hasn't gotten into a game for the club since Feb. 23 against the Blackhawks, so his elevation to the active roster shouldn't be considered an indication he'll suit up against Carolina on Thursday. In his 18 appearances this year, the 26-year-old winger garnered two goals on 17 shots, five assists and eight hits while averaging 12:52 of ice time.