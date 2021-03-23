Grigorenko was reassigned to Columbus' taxi squad Tuesday.
Grigorenko hasn't cracked the Blue Jackets' lineup since Feb. 23, so he's clearly the odd man out in terms of the team's forward group at this point.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Mikhail Grigorenko: Ascends to active roster•
-
Blue Jackets' Mikhail Grigorenko: Descends to taxi squad•
-
Blue Jackets' Mikhail Grigorenko: Back on active roster•
-
Blue Jackets' Mikhail Grigorenko: Lands on taxi squad•
-
Blue Jackets' Mikhail Grigorenko: Lands on waivers•
-
Blue Jackets' Mikhail Grigorenko: Two points in losing effort•