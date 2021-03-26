Grigorenko was reassigned to Columbus' taxi squad Friday.
Grigorenko's picked up seven points in 18 top-level appearances this year, but he hasn't cracked the Blue Jackets' lineup since Feb. 23 against the Blackhawks.
