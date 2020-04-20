Blue Jackets' Mikhail Grigorenko: Signs one-year deal
Grigorenko agreed to terms on a one-year contract with Columbus on Monday.
Grigorenko spent the past three seasons playing in the KHL for CSKA Moscow, where he notched 46 goals and 70 helpers in 147 appearances. The center previously spent five years in the NHL with Buffalo and Colorado, for which he logged 217 games and tallied 64 points. If he can replicate his offensive productivity in the NHL, the 25-year-old could be in line for a top-six role.
