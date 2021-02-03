Grigorenko scored a goal and an assist in Tuesday's 6-3 loss to the Stars.

All eyes were on Patrik Laine in his Jackets debut, but instead it was Grigorenko who sparked the offense to begin the third period and created a brief flicker of hope as the team tried to climb out of a 5-1 hole. The 26-year-old has two goals and four points through 11 games in his return to the NHL, and while coach John Tortorella will continue to mix and match his lines, Grigorenko is still unlikely to see a lot of action in the top six now that Laine and Jack Roslovic are also pushing for ice time.