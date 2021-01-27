Koivu recorded an assist on his first shift as a Blue Jacket during Tuesday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Panthers.

The veteran center had a delayed start to the season due to a positive COVID-19 test, but Koivu was able to make a contribution right away once he was cleared to play. The Jackets need center depth with Pierre-Luc Dubois now in Winnipeg, but Koivu is still highly unlikely to fill a top-six role at this stage of his career.