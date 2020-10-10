Koivu signed a one-year, $1.5 million contract with the Blue Jackets on Saturday, Rick Dhaliwal of TSN 1040 Vancouver reports.

Koivu was a legend in Minnesota, racking up 709 points over 1,028 games and adding another 28 points over 59 postseason contests. The Wild are rebuilding and moving on from their captain, so Koivu will get a fresh start in Columbus. He'll likely slot in as the third-line center with Pierre-Luc Dubois and Max Domi handling top-six duties, but the 37-year-old could earn some power-play minutes as well. Koivu posted a career-low 21 points over 55 games last season, and if he indeed stays in the bottom six, his fantasy outlook is low.