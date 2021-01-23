Koivu (COVID-19 protocols) will make his Blue Jackets debut Tuesday against the Panthers, Blue Jackets team reporter Jeff Svoboda reports.

Koivu has been sidelined for Columbus' first five games of the campaign due to the NHL's COVID-19 protocols, and he'll miss Saturday's game against Tampa Bay as well, but he'll make his season debut Tuesday against Florida. The 37-year-old pivot, who tallied 21 points in 55 games with Minnesota last campaign, will likely slot into a bottom-six role against the Panthers.