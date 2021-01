Koivu (undisclosed) practiced with the team Sunday, Blue Jackets team reporter Jeff Svoboda reports.

After being unfit to participate Saturday, Koivu is back in action Sunday. The 37-year-old is with a team other than Minnesota for the first time since entering the league in 2005. He's seeking a third-line role with the Blue Jacket after posting a career-low 21 points over 55 games last year.