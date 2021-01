Koivu (undisclosed) won't play in Thursday's season opener against the Predators, Aaron Portzline of The Athletic reports.

The veteran center was brought in this offseason from Minnesota to bolster Columbus' depth up the middle, but Koivu apparently isn't ready to make his Jackets debut just yet. Riley Nash will center the fourth line Thursday, with Alexandre Texier anchoring the third line. in Koivu's place.