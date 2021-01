Koivu (undisclosed) has been deemed unfit to participate in Sautrday's practice, Aaron Portzline of The Athletic reports.

Koivu was one of many Columbus players held out of practice Friday "out of an abundance of caution" related to COVID-19, but the Blue Jackets likely won't be releasing any details regarding the reason for Saturday's absence. Additional updates regarding the veteran pivot's status should surface in the coming days.