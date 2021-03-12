Toronto traded Lehtonen to the Blue Jackets in exchange for goaltender Veini Vehvilainen on Friday.
Lehtonen has been used sparingly by the Maple Leafs this season, picking up three helpers while averaging 11:52 of ice time in nine appearances with the big club. The 27-year-old blueliner will join Columbus' taxi squad once he completes his mandatory quarantine.
