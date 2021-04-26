Lehtonen notched an assist in Sunday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Lightning.
His helper on a Mikhail Grigorenko goal in the first period was Lehtonen's first point as a Blue Jacket. The Finnish defenseman has four helpers, 26 shots on net, 23 hits and a minus-2 rating in 22 contests between Columbus and Toronto this year.
