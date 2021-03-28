Lehtonen was recalled from AHL Cleveland to the taxi squad Sunday, Blue Jackets team reporter Jeff Svoboda reports.
Lehtonen is available to make his Blue Jackets debut in Sunday's game against the Red Wings. The 27-year-old blueliner played nine games for the Maple Leafs this season before being traded to Columbus. In that stretch, he posted three assists while averaging 11:52 of ice time.
