Lehtonen dished out two helpers to go with two shots, two blocked shots and a plus-1 rating in Wednesday's 4-2 win over Nashville.
Lehtonen has six points, all assists, in 26 games between the Maple Leafs and Blue Jackets. The 27-year-old rookie should be of little interest to fantasy managers as the season winds down.
