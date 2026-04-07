default-cbs-image
Now Playing
Share Video
Link copied!

Wood is dealing with an illness, according to Mark Scheig of The Hockey Writers.

While Wood's status is in question for Tuesday's contest in Detroit, it's unclear if he would have been in the lineup, as head coach Rick Bowness has decided to shake up the team's forward group. Either way, Wood can be considered a game-time call for this crucial matchup in the Eastern Conference playoff race.

More News