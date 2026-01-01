default-cbs-image
Wood (lower body) won't return to Wednesday's game versus the Devils.

Wood was tangled up on a hit in the first period and required assistance leaving the ice. That leaves his status in doubt for a weekend back-to-back with games against the Sabres on Saturday and the Penguins on Sunday. The Blue Jackets don't have any extra healthy players available, so if Wood is unable to play, a roster move will likely be necessary.

