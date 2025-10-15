Wood (upper body) is expected to be sidelined for at least a week, Aaron Portzline of The Athletic reports Wednesday.

Based on Wood's potential recovery timeline, he should be expected to miss at least the Jackets' next three games, though it could be longer. Prior to getting hurt, the 30-year-old winger registered one goal on four shots, two hits and two PIM in 7:58 of ice time per game. With Wood unavailable, Yegor Chinakhov is expected to make his season debut against Colorado on Thursday.