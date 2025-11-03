Wood scored a goal and dished out a hit in Sunday's 3-2 loss to the Islanders.

Wood tallied the lone goal of the second period to level the score at one apiece. With the tally, Wood has four goals and 12 shots on net across seven appearances this season. He has been a strong complementary goal scorer for his linemates, Boone Jenner and Adam Fantili, who have both excelled at sharing the puck this season. Wood has been highly efficient as well, scoring at a 33.3-percent rate, which ranks seventh among all skaters with four goals or more this season. He could have sneaky value in deeper leagues while he continues to strive for a double-digit goal total for the first time since the 2022-23 season.