Blue Jackets' Miles Wood: Finds twine Tuesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Wood scored a goal on two shots in Tuesday's 5-2 loss to the Jets.
Wood ended a six-game point drought with the goal. He saw second-line usage Tuesday, including a season-high 15:54 of ice time. The 30-year-old winger likely isn't the best fit alongside Sean Monahan in the long run, but the Blue Jackets' less established younger players have struggled early this season, opening the door for Wood to get a larger role. He's at five goals, 26 shots on net, 10 hits and a minus-3 rating across 14 appearances to begin his first year in Columbus.
