Blue Jackets' Miles Wood: Late scratch Saturday
RotoWire Staff
Wood won't play Saturday in Anaheim due to a lower-body injury.
Wood has eight goals and 12 points in 28 appearances this season. Luca Del Bel Belluz might draw into the lineup because of Wood's absence.
