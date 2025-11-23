Wood scored a goal and added two hits in Saturday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Red Wings.

Wood is making the most of his chance on the second line, potting two goals over the last three games. The 30-year-old winger is up to six tallies on the season, but he's yet to earn an assist while adding 28 shots on net, 13 hits and a minus-4 rating over 16 appearances. Wood was limited to eight points in 37 regular-season outings in 2024-25, so he's well on his way to a bounce-back campaign.