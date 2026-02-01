Blue Jackets' Miles Wood: Notches helper Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Wood registered an assist in Saturday's 5-3 win over the Blues.
This was Wood's first point in three games since he returned from a leg injury that kept him out for nearly all of January. The 30-year-old winger is now at 13 points, 52 shots on net, 42 hits and a minus-6 rating across 35 appearances. Wood has been a bottom-six regular when healthy and looks set to get back to the 20-point mark after missing when he was limited to eight points in 37 regular-season outings with the Avalanche last year.
