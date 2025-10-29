Wood scored two goals, one the overtime winner, in Tuesday's 4-3 victory over the Sabres.

Making his return from a five-game absence due to an eye injury, Wood tied the game midway through the third period by tipping home a Yegor Chinakhov shot from the blue line, before tapping home the winner on a great feed from Zach Werenski in the extra frame. Wood has three goals, seven shots on net, six hits, and a plus-4 rating in his first four games for Columbus. The veteran grinder might have a little more offensive upside than expected as long as the talented Chinakhov is seeing regular shifts on the fourth line.