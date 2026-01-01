Blue Jackets' Miles Wood: Placed on injured reserve
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Wood (leg) was put on injured reserve Thursday, per Mark Scheig of The Hockey Writers.
Wood was injured Wednesday against the Devils. The 30-year-old had eight goals and four assists with 39 shots on goal in 32 appearances this season. There is no timetable for his return,
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Miles Wood: Set to miss time•
-
Blue Jackets' Miles Wood: Exits Wednesday's contest•
-
Blue Jackets' Miles Wood: Set to return Monday•
-
Blue Jackets' Miles Wood: Late scratch Saturday•
-
Blue Jackets' Miles Wood: Two points in Florida•
-
Blue Jackets' Miles Wood: Two points against former club•