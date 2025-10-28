Wood (eye) will be in the lineup versus Buffalo on Tuesday, Aaron Portzline of The Athletic reports.

Wood will suit up for the first time since Oct. 13, when he took a stick to the eye versus the Devils. In just 37 regular-season games last year, the 30-year-old Wood notched four goals and four assists. While he shouldn't be expected to be a huge offensive contributor, if he can play closer to 70-75 games this season, he should be capable of reaching the 25-point threshold.