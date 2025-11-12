Blue Jackets' Miles Wood: Returning Tuesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Wood (illness) is projected to be in the lineup Tuesday versus the Kraken, Jeff Svoboda of the Blue Jackets' official site reports.
Wood is set to return after a one-game absence. The 30-year-old winger is expected to be in a fourth-line role, bumping Zach Aston-Reese out of the lineup for this contest.
