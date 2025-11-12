default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Wood (illness) is projected to be in the lineup Tuesday versus the Kraken, Jeff Svoboda of the Blue Jackets' official site reports.

Wood is set to return after a one-game absence. The 30-year-old winger is expected to be in a fourth-line role, bumping Zach Aston-Reese out of the lineup for this contest.

More News