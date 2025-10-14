Wood (face) has been ruled out for the remainder of Monday's game versus the Devils, per Mark Scheig of The Hockey Writers.

Wood took a high stick to the face from Dougie Hamilton in the first period and did not return. The play resulted in a double-minor penalty against the Devils, as Wood was bleeding and didn't return to the contest. His next chance to play will be at home against the Avalanche, who traded him to the Blue Jackets in June, on Thursday.