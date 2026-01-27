Head coach Rick Bowness said Tuesday that Wood (leg) will return to the lineup against the Flyers on Wednesday, per Aaron Portzline of The Athletic.

Wood was placed on injured reserve Jan. 1 due to the leg injury he sustained against New Jersey on Dec. 31. The New York native was sidelined for 12 consecutive games. Wood skated on the fourth line with Dmitri Voronkov and Isac Lundestrom at Tuesday's practice, which means Danton Heinen is slated to be a healthy scratch against Philadelphia.