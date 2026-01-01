Blue Jackets' Miles Wood: Set to miss time
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Wood is dealing with a left leg or knee injury and appears likely to miss some time after leaving Wednesday's game against the Devils, Aaron Portzline of The Athletic reports.
The severity of Wood's injury isn't known, but head coach Dean Evason suggested the situation wasn't good. The Blue Jackets will need to make a move to have a full lineup for Saturday's game versus the Sabres, assuming their other injured players won't be ready by then.
