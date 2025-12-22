Wood (lower body) is expected to return to the lineup for Monday's game against the Kings, Dave Maetzold of FanDuel Sports Network reports.

Wood missed Saturday's game against the Ducks due to his lower-body injury, but he'll be able to return to action following a minimal absence. Over nine appearances this month, he's logged two goals, two assists, 17 hits, four PIM and three blocked shots while averaging 14:47 of ice time.