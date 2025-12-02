Wood scored a goal and added an assist in Monday's 5-3 win over the Devils.

Facing the team he made his NHL debut with back in 2015-16, Wood produced both his points in the third period as the Blue Jackets broke open a 2-2 tie. The veteran checking winger has been able to stay a bit healthier in 2025-26, suiting up for 20 of Columbus' first 26 games and delivering seven goals and 10 points with 36 shots on net, 22 hits, 10 PIM and a minus-4 rating.