Wood produced a goal and an assist in Saturday's 7-6 overtime loss to the Panthers.

It's the second multi-point performance in the last three games for Wood, who has suddenly sprung to life offensively. After managing just four points (all goals) in his first 13 games with the Blue Jackets, the veteran winger has four goals and eight points over the last nine contests. His 20.5 percent shooting on the season strongly suggests his goal-scoring prowess won't last, however.