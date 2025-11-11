default-cbs-image
Wood won't play in Edmonton on Monday due to an illness, Mark Scheig of The Hockey Writers reports.

Wood and Cole Sillinger are both under the weather, so Zach Aston-Reese and Isac Lundestrom will draw into Monday's lineup. Columbus will play in the second half of a back-to-back in Seattle on Tuesday, so Wood should be considered questionable for that contest, at best.

