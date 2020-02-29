Blue Jackets' Nathan Gerbe: Dealing with minor injury
According to coach John Tortorella, Gerbe didn't practice Saturday because he's "nicked up," Blue Jackets team reporter Jeff Svoboda reports.
Gerbe's injury doesn't sound overly serious, but it leaves his status for Sunday's clash with the Canucks in doubt. If the veteran forward is unable to go, Ryan MacInnis will likely draw into the lineup Sunday.
