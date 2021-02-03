The Blue Jackets assigned Gerbe to AHL Cleveland on Wednesday, per TSN.
Riley Nash (personal) is expected to return to the lineup Thursday against Dallas, so Columbus is no longer in need of Gerbe's services as an emergency option on the taxi squad. The 33-year-old winger has picked up one assist in one NHL appearance this season.
